Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal is all things happy

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bollywood bandwagon holidaying in Switzerland this holiday season. The actress was having fun in Switzerland's Gstaad where she has bumped into lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

In Gstaad, Jacqueline was spotted having lunch with her "Judwaa 2" co-star Varun and his girlfriend Natasha. She shared the photo on Instagram and captioned: "First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!"

Commenting on her post, Varun joked: "The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline".

Varun and Jacqueline also had super fun, skiing in the ice. Sharing a video of their skiing adventure, Jacqueline wrote: "I lost then I won then I fell".

The actress also shared photographs of their skiing adventure on Instagram, and wrote: "@Varundvn my fav is here!!!"

Varun and Natasha earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters -- Karisma and Kareena -- during their Switzerland trip, which has almost turned into mini Bollywood this holiday season.