Jacqueline Fernandez's mother suffers a heart stroke in Bahrain, hospitalised

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart stroke.

Pinkvilla cited a source as saying that her mother is currently under medical supervision and further details about her health are awaited.

Jacqueline’s parents have been residing in Bahrain for some time now. On the other hand, Jacqueline is in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.

The actress has been making headlines ever since her name cropped up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case.

Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the investigating agency.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has a promising line up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in ‘Ram Setu’, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She also has ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan, ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:14 PM IST