Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' out

Someone who always lights up the screen with her presence, Jacqueline Fernandez brings her signature charm and effervescence in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

After many successful collaborations together including 'Kick', the 'Housefull' franchise, 'Dishoom' and 'Judwaa 2', the actress teams up with the power producer yet again for 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

Essaying the role of Sophie, real life gangster Bachchhan Paandey’s girlfriend in the film, Jacqueline is enigmatic and loveable and someone who the gangster holds close to his heart.

After the 'Housefull' franchise and 'Brothers', Jacqueline and Akshay come together for this film as they showcase electric chemistry in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

The poster too depicts Akshay’s character in a lighter and happier shade prior to his menacing gangster days.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ headlined by Akshay Kumar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography, an unconventional background score and stellar performances by a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

The film is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:38 AM IST