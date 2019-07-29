Jacqueline Fernandez’s attempt at throwing darts is partly hilarious and partly adorable!

Jacqueline Fernandez is that one actress who has been winning the fitness game in the industry is all for trying more and more activities. Last seen in Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez usually keeps her fans updated about all the new fitness regimes she has taken up in the past year. The latest one is throwing darts and her attempt has left the fans laughing out loud.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram to share a video of trying her hand at the art and it is absolutely hilarious. Being the sport that she is, she uploaded the video with the caption that read, “Slow claps”, and after watching the video, she deserves all of it.

Take a look at it and we bet you won’t be able to get over her cute and goofy antics.