Jacqueline Fernandez will drive away your Monday blues in her black bikini on a yacht!

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood and undoubtedly, one of the prettiest. Making her fans go crazy over her perfect bikini body, Jacqueline Fernandez is constantly seen trying out new fitness regimes including boxing, pilates, and MMA. Marking her presence in the industry as the ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’ girl, this Sri Lankan beauty clearly has all our hearts.

Her recent Instagram picture has her chilling on a yacht in an all-black bikini with her hair tied in a side bun and minimal makeup look. She looks absolutely ethereal in the picture and this post has surely made our Monday a hundred times better! Informing her fans of her upcoming vlog, Jacqueline’s YouTube channel has definitely given a detailed insight of her life to her fans.