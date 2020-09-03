Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for COVID-19; thanks BMC officials for help and guidance

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. The actress had to delay her shoot and get tested for the novel coronavirus after the crew members tested positive.
Taking to her Instagram, the 'Kick' actress wrote, "We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance."
On the work front, last month it was revealed that Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda Cerny have been roped in to do a video podcast together. She recently made her digital debut with the web film 'Mrs Serial Killer' and launched an online dance competition, 'Home Dancer'.
The actress also featured in the video of Salman Khan's song 'Tere bina', shot at the actor's Panvel farmhouse during lockdown.
The actress has also been roped in Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' along with Yami Gautam.
