Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED again in money laundering case: Reports

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month, has once again been summoned in connection with a money laundering case. As per reports, the agency has asked the 'Bhoot Police' actress to appear on September 25.

On August 30, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Jacqueline Fernandes in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was questioned by the ED in Delhi for almost five hours.

Officials said the 36-year-old actor was examined as a witness in the case and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jacqueline was questions after the ED raided some of his premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrasekhar "did not stop conning" people.

According to reports, Jacqueline used to receive calls from the 'conman'. Sukesh had reportedly spoof called the actress and pretended to be a famous personality. He had also sent her expensive flowers and chocolates as gifts.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:23 PM IST