Jacqueline Fernandez shares stunning monochrome pictures with a beautiful message

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known for exploring the latest fashion trends. She is quite active on social media and often shares stunning photos and videos of herself with her fans.

On Friday, Jacqueline posted a series of monochrome pictures on Instagram.

In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a light brown coat on a white sleeveless t-shirt paired with light brown pants.

"The axe forgets but the tree remembers👁️," the actress captioned her post. Take a look:

Currently, the actress is on a high note for the release of 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is something the audience is eagerly waiting for.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu,' 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:13 PM IST