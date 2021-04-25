Jacqueline Fernandez posts heartwarming shout out to kids, applauds their discipline amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez posted a heartwarming shout out to kids on Saturday, applauding them for being disciplined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kick star took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note for the kids while acknowledging them for their patience and the discipline they have been maintaining in the testing times.

"Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they've never known," the note read.

The post also highlighted how the little ones are facing what they would have never imagined which comprises the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school.

"Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children's minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that's going on. So here's to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever," the note concluded.