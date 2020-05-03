Jacqueline Fernandez poses with Salman Khan's horse for her latest magazine cover; see pics

'Mrs Serial Killer' actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's May issue. The actress, who's stuck at actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, has shared stunning pictures from her magazine cover. In the pictures, Jacqueline can be seen posing with Salman's horse.

Bollywood actors have been coming up with unique ideas for their digital magazine covers. While 'The Body' actress Sobhita Dhulipala used her phone's self timer, Jacqueline Fernandez has posed with Salman Khan's white horse in front of a beautiful backdrop, at his Panvel farmhouse. The pictures have been clicked by 'Dance India Dance' fame Saajan Singh, who's also stuck at the farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They were shared by the actress on her Instagram. She wrote, "Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover!!!"

Check out the pictures here: