Jacqueline Fernandez pays a whopping Rs 6.78 lakh per month to Priyanka Chopra as rent for Juhu home

Jacqueline’s tenure is of 3 years with a monthly rent of Rs 6.78 lakh.

On the work front, Jacqueline has several films lined up this year.

She has shot for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

Stepping into 2021, her resolution for the New Year is to be happy and positive.

"The coming year seems like pretty much the same in terms of shoot schedules, which means it'll be hectic, but I am looking forward to the year and never wish to stop working, I would rather prefer to hop from one set to another than be deprived of the joy of shooting," she told IANS.