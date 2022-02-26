Jacqueline Fernandez launches her new initiative 'YOLO Saves' for humanity and environment

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken up the initiative to save lives, humanity, and the environment by announcing 'YOLO Saves'.

Jacqueline, who has been working for the welfare of the society, announced the initiative after a successful year of YOLO foundation.

The actress took to her social media and shared a video where she met and spent time with underprivileged people. She shared a beautiful message in the caption saying, "You only live once, but each day gives you a chance to save! After a super successful year of YOLO foundation, I am proud to announce my next initiative YOLO Saves! Let's join hands to SAVE LIVES, to SAVE HUMANITY & SAVE ENVIRONMENT. Lets's join hands for YOLO Saves!

On the professional front, Jacqueline has a number of films in the pipeline for her. She will soon be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey' alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

She will also star in 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack', along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

