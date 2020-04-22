Jacqueline Fernandez is with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown

Salman Khan, who is at his Panvel farmhouse amid quarantine, is lucky to have the company of his friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress who tagged along with Khan’s family for Ahil Sharma’s birthday is now stuck due to the lockdown.
This comes after Jacqueline shared a bunch of pictures with Salman Khan’s horse. She captioned one of the posts as, "Selfie King! My sunrise buddy"
Earlier, Salman shared a video where he can be seen feeding leaves to his horse while he also munches on them! The actor captioned: "Breakfast with my love..."
The actress has also been sharing yoga videos from the farmhouse which is surrounded by lush greenery.
Jacqueline and Salman have starred in films like Kick and Race 3.
On work front Jacqueline's next release, the digital film "Mrs. Serial Killer", will be released on May 1. "See you on the premiere on 1st of May for 'Mrs Serial Killer'," Jacqueline said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The video was shared on the Instagram account of Netflix India, the OTT platform where the film will drop.
"Mrs. Serial Killer" is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.
Manoj Bajpayee and Shirish Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller "Kriti".
