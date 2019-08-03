Jacqueline Fernandez is next to groove with Prabhas in 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been giving all sorts of goals to her fans and followers on social media and now, we hear that she’s going to be seen grooving with the south superstar, Prabhas in one of the songs of Saaho. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoorin the lead role and will release in 4 different languages. Being one of the high-budget ventures, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this project a huge hit.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series confirmed the news that Jacqueline Fernandez will be dancing with Prabhas in one of the songs. The song also features Badshah and the two will be making a guest appearance in the same. We think that the song is definitely going to break a lot of records! This is the first time that Prabhas and Jacqueline will be seen grooving together and after ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, we can’t wait to see Prabhas dancing again.