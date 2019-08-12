Jacqueline Fernandez goes exotic in latest monokini pictures

HOT ALERT! Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest monokini are proof that she is a true-blue Sri Lankan goddess! Jacqueline Fernandez is currently ringing in her 33rd birthday in Sri Lanka will her tribe and the pictures have been driving her fans crazy. However, her latest set of photos in a white monokini with blue prints is truly going to make you stop and stare! Her previous picture in a hot-pink camisole went viral and now, she is all set to take our breaths away with her latest and sensuous monokini pictures.

She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures and videos from her little celebration with her fans and even her fellow B-townies couldn’t help but gush over them. Looking like a Sri Lankan goddess, she’s turning a year older in her home country and we have our jaws dropped right on the floor. These pictures are surely going to make you reconsider your “healthy eating habits”.

Take a look at them.