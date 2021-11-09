Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts a nose ring for her new look in 'Ram Setu'

Jacqueline Fernandez certainly keeps us on our toes when it comes to her poised looks. She has had a tightly packed schedule with multiple shoots, brand commitments, her foundation and many more since turn of the year. The influential star who is known for making good noise on the internet with her unmissable posts, is now back on set with 'Ram Setu', and her latest look in nose pin is absolutely in all its glory being the talk of the Internet for all the right reasons.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle to post a duo of pictures of herself in a totally different look. The actress truly defined beauty with elegance and tempted the audience with her superlative avatar, donning a lovely nose pin. Fernandez sported open hair with no makeup and a cute smile. The post caption read, "Back on set❤ #ramsetu".

Fans and followers were super on board with Jacqueline's latest look and could not refrain from praising her, and her comment box is a testament of the same. Celebs like Urvashi Rautela and Seema Khan also dropped hearts and emojis on her new look.

'Ram Setu' is an upcoming Hindi film helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Jacqueline will be seen in the lead role alongside others including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev.

Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline has a long list of films yet to release. 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack' and a few unannounced projects are some of her upcoming flicks.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:21 PM IST