Jacqueline Fernandez distributes meals in Mumbai amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently set up a foundation to create and share stories of kindness, on Thursday visited an NGO in Mumbai that provides food to those in need. There she helped prepare and distribute meals to people.

She had recently launched You Only Live Once (YOLO) foundation, which has ties with several NGOs that are motivated to help people during the pandemic.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of visiting one such NGO, Roti Bank, in Mumbai.

She captioned the post as, "Mother Teresa once said, 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed.' I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic."

She further added, "They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us!"