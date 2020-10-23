Bollywood

Updated on

Jacqueline Fernandez breaks the internet with topless pics as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

By ANI

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywood's "smile queen" Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark.

Jacqueline Fernandez breaks the internet with topless pics as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywood's "smile queen" Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark.

The 'Kick' actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three of her nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bunch of pink, yellow and pink roses against herself.

View this post on Instagram

46 million â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

The pictures are captured in a soothing white backdrop to add to the aesthetics of the picture.

View this post on Instagram

ð

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

"Love you, thank you," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Love you, thank you â¤ï¸

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Fernandez who had earlier last week reumed work after a seven-month-long covid-induced hiatus, is seen sporting white coloured trousers in the pictures.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in