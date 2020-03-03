Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz share sneak peek from new track 'Mere Angne Mein'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz have been in the news for their upcoming music video, 'Mere Agne Mein'. The T-series music video is a remake of an old song and is composed by Tanishq Bagchi. Ever since the duo shared Instagram stories from their rehearsals, fans have been anticipatedly waiting for the video. On Tuesday, 'Drive' actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to the photo-sharing app and shared a few sneak peeks with her fans.

In the pictures, Jacqueline looks ethereal in a pink lahenga while Asim is clad in a white suit and blue tie. The contrast looks of the duo have raised the buzz even more!

Fans took to the comments section to cheer for the newcomer and showed their excitement. A user wrote, "Asim will be next super star of bollywood."

"I am super excited for this song," wrote another.