Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged love story to be on OTT? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have been in the news for quite some time.

Their mushy selfies and alleged relationship have set tongues wagging on the internet.

Now, it looks like the ongoing drama between Sukesh and Jacqueline has caught the attention of not just the masses, but filmmakers too.

According to a report in India Today, the latest buzz is that a few OTT platforms are already pitching and planning to make a series based on the controversy and their alleged love affair.

An OTT producer told India Today that there is huge interest in the Sukesh vs Jacqueline story and there is a plan to make a fictional account of it.

The conman has been currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He allegedly extorted over Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, between June 2020 and May 2021.

The ED has alleged that Sukesh was in regular contact with Jacqueline from February 2021 till he got arrested on August 7, 2021.

Jacqueline has also been questioned on numerous occasion by the ED and it has emerged that the conman showered the actress with several expensive gifts too.

Taking into account all these narratives, filmmakers are busy planning to make a series or a documentary for a streaming platform and several actors are also reportedly being considered for the part of Sukesh and Jacqueline.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:57 AM IST