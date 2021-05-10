Jackie Uncle or Sir? Here's how Disha Patani addresses rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's dad

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of those celebrity pairs whose dating rumours have been floating for a long time.
From adorable comments on each other's posts on social media to spending quality time together, both of them have often fuelled their dating rumours.
Now, for the first time, Disha will share screen space with Tiger's father and veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Malang actress essays the role of Jackie Shroff's sister in the film.
During an interaction with ETimes, Jackie Shroff was asked how Disha used to address him on the set.
Responding to this, he said that most often, nobody addresses him by his name. He said that as far as he remembers, Disha calls him 'Sir.'
He added that 'uncle' sounds weird as it means that he is that person’s father’s brother. Jackie Shorff further questioned that how is that possible because both come from different families.
Meanwhile, Radhe stars Salman Khan in the lead role. He plays a cop who isn't afraid of bending the rules to stop criminals. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will be given a cross-platform release on May 13.
It also features Randeep Hooda and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.
