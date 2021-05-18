Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam who worked with him in films like 'Hero' and 'Parinda' no more

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam, who worked with the actor in movies "Hero", "Parinda" and "1942: A Love Story", passed away at a hospital here. He was in his 70s.

The actor's wife Ayesha Shroff said Satam was keeping unwell and last week he suffered a stroke.

He breathed his last on Monday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"He was pretty frail since before last year's lockdown. But he used to still sit on the set while his assistant did my husband's makeup. Last Wednesday he fell in his bathroom and had a stroke and passed away yesterday," Ayesha Shroff told PTI.