Jackie Shroff is all praise for son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her a 'charming lady'

Actor Jackie Shroff recently opened up on how he feels about working with his son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.
The senior actor and Disha worked together in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. He had essayed the role of Disha's elder brother in the film. Previously, they worked in 'Bharat' but did not have any scenes with each other.
In his recent interview with ETimes, Jackie Shroff called Disha a 'charming lady' and said that there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes. The actor further said that Disha can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph.
He said that the 'Malang' actress is disciplined and has a strong work ethic. He went on to say that they shared food on some occasions on the sets of 'Radhe'. He also revealed that Disha liked to eat gathiya on her cheat days and he used to take it for her.
Tiger and Disha have been linked together since the release of their music video, 'Befikra', in 2016. Despite being regularly spotted on lunch and dinner dates, going on exotic holidays together and dropping adorable comments on each other’s social media posts, they have often denied being in a relationship with each other.
They have also worked together in 'Baaghi 2' and in 'Baaghi 3', Disha was seen in a special dance number.
The actress also shares a great equation with Tiger’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna.
Recently, Krishna opened up about her bond with her and said that Disha is like an older sister she never had. She also called the 'Radhe' actress her go-to person.