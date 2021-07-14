Jackie Shroff is all praise for son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her a 'charming lady'

Actor Jackie Shroff recently opened up on how he feels about working with his son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

The senior actor and Disha worked together in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. He had essayed the role of Disha's elder brother in the film. Previously, they worked in 'Bharat' but did not have any scenes with each other.

In his recent interview with ETimes, Jackie Shroff called Disha a 'charming lady' and said that there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes. The actor further said that Disha can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph.

He said that the 'Malang' actress is disciplined and has a strong work ethic. He went on to say that they shared food on some occasions on the sets of 'Radhe'. He also revealed that Disha liked to eat gathiya on her cheat days and he used to take it for her.