Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: From 'Hero' to 'Devdas' - Top 10 movies of 'Apna Bhidu'

Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff was born on 1st February 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.
He got the nickname 'Jackie' from his friends and the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai decide to stick with it while launching the actor in his film 'Hero'. Jackie Shroff married Ayesh Dutt in 1987. The B-Town couple run their own media company called 'Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited'.
Jackie Shroff has been actively involved in waging war against social malpractices. Overs the years, he has worked for spreading awareness regarding the abolishment of female feticide. He also provides monetary support to several underprivileged children.
Jackie Shroff has had an illustrious career. He has worked in over 220 films in 13 languages. Here are the top 10 films of the superstar-
Hero
This romantic action flick proved to be the perfect launchpad for Jackie Shroff. The film was declared a Blockbuster and has been remade in other languages as well. Jackie Shroff played Jackie Dada in the movie
Parinda
This crime drama had a stellar cast and an engaging plot. Jackie Shroff played the role of Kishan with perfection. Parinda won two National Awards and Jackie received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this film .
Ram Lakhan
Subhash Ghai delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood and Ram Lakhan was one of them. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's chemistry was loved by audiences. Jackie played Ram, a righteous cop in this action drama.
Khalnayak
Another Subhash Ghai Blockbuster, Khalnayak was one of the biggest hits in Bollywood. The soundtrack of the film was specially praised by audiences and critics. Jackie Shroff was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Ram, a cop in the movie.
Gardish
A remake of the Malayalam film Kireedam, Gardish is a crime action film which raked in great numbers on the box office. The film won two Filmfare Awards. Jackie was praised for his performance in the film.
1942: A Love Story
This Blockbuster hit by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was equally liked by the critics and audiences. Filled with super hit songs and amazing performances, the film won 9 Filmfare Awards. Jackie Shroff as Shubshankar was absolutely amazing.
Rangeela
This 1995 smash hit by Ram Gopal Varma is brilliantly shot. Jackie Shroff as Raj Kamal, a successful film star was simply superb. He womn another Filmfare Award, this time for Best Supporting Actor for Rangeela.
Agni Sakshi
This thriller starring Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala was another big hit. Partho Ghosh's direction and incredible performances by the lead makes this a must watch.
Mission Kashmir
This Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed action drama was highly praised by the critics. Jackie Shroff played Hilal Kohistani, the main antagonist of the film. Jackie was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for this hit flick.
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's astounding set pieces and breathtaking performances by the lead actors made this film an All Time Blockbuster. Jackie Shroff as Chunni Babu is probably one of the best performances of actor's career.
