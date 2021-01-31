Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: From 'Hero' to 'Devdas' - Top 10 movies of 'Apna Bhidu'

Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff was born on 1st February 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.

He got the nickname 'Jackie' from his friends and the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai decide to stick with it while launching the actor in his film 'Hero'. Jackie Shroff married Ayesh Dutt in 1987. The B-Town couple run their own media company called 'Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited'.

Jackie Shroff has been actively involved in waging war against social malpractices. Overs the years, he has worked for spreading awareness regarding the abolishment of female feticide. He also provides monetary support to several underprivileged children.

Jackie Shroff has had an illustrious career. He has worked in over 220 films in 13 languages. Here are the top 10 films of the superstar-