'Jack and Johnny's ride full of love and laughter': 5 reasons Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' is a must-watch

Ayushmann Khurrana's sequel of the 2018 hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is a perfect family entertainer. The actor who essayed the role of a man with erectile dysfunction is now playing the role of a gay man. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan', Bollywood's first attempt at normalising homosexuality is just the start we needed for 2020.

More than a same-sex love story between Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), the comedy flick is a story of a typical middle-class family, who just can't accept the fact that their son is gay. Gajraj Rao makes his appearance felt as he plays the role of Shankar Tripathi, a scientist who thinks homosexuality is a 'disease'. The other members of Aman's family, bring their own magic to this love and laughter ride.

The comic timing is insanely unpredictable yet welcoming. Writer Hitesh Kelwaya deals with the subject of homosexuality sensitively and still manages to make you laugh. The story takes you on an emotional roller coaster and just when you think your eyes are getting teary, there's an unexpected punch that tickles your funny bones and leaves you in splits.

A scene, where a frustrated Kartik (Ayushmann Khuranna) tries to explain to a kid that it does not necessarily have to be 'Jack and Jill', is the most you can expect from a not-so message oriented movie. He says, 'Jack and Johny went up the hill, for a ride full of fun and laughter.'

Speaking of the lead characters, trust Ayushmann Khurrana to nail every role that he does! Meanwhile, Jitendra who plays the role of Aman, manages to shine despite sharing the space with actors like Neena Gupta and Khurrana. Jitendra as Aman does not let Ayushmann's character overpower his own. However, it's unfair to say that the movie is a must-watch, only because of the lead characters. Characters like Goggle, Chaman and Kusum also leave a mark on your heart with their scintillating performance.