‘Jabariya Jodi’ is a no brainer that runs well with good actors and some wit

Film: Jabariya Jodi

Director: Prashant Singh

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Javed Jaffrey, Sheeba Chaddha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Sanjay Mishra

Duration: 144 mintues

Stars: 3 stars

Review:

Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra is an entertainer made for masses. We have Akshay Kumar, John Abraham already making films for the little India, which also entertains but this one comes off a little different. While Jabariya Jodi wants to give a message at every nook and corner, not all messages are deeply woven into the story.

Sidharth Malhotra aka Abhay Singh is a well-known goon's son who is innocent, kind hearted and sees the pains his mother has to go through due to a disloyal husband. Parineeti Chopra aka Babli Yadav on the other hand is a bomb ready to explode on anyone, i.e if she is irked in anyway. The two fall in love as young kids but when caught Babli's family moves to Patna to keep them away.

Years later they meet during her friends Jabariya Jodi which Abhay services as a CSR activity to help them gain some traction as politicians. They two very much still in love fall into a cat and mouse game, because one has too much ego and the other has too kind.

The film is directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha is an out and out feature for the small cities of India. Made for the north, the film has strong dialogues and apt comic timing however the screenplay seems to dull it down. It is interesting to see a character take on and express the most common situation in today's youth, who get the right and wrong but anyways succumbed to wrong due to parental pressure. Abhay's character based on this philosophy, takes a little too long to make an effort.

The first half of the film is all fun and games where you get a glimpse into the real life of these characters, which drags in the middle with their back and forth and quickly wraps up in the end leaving you a bit unsatisfied. Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay is fun to watch the tall and handsome guy who kill for work has a soft heart is an age old trick, but works well with Parineeti's bold personality. The two keep you engaged for most of the film with impeccable one liners. While Parineeti's red hair is a lot to take in, the makers have managed to keep it in check with the exaggerative outfits for the two.