'I’ve seen myself grow from the actor I used to be': Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has established himself as the best actor of his generation through towering, genre-defining performances in films like 'Band Baaja Baarat', 'Lootera', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy', '83' among others.

With '83', he has just delivered the biggest overseas grosser of 2021, a film that has not only been unanimously reviewed as one of the best films made to date but is also being considered as Ranveer’s best acting performance of his career.

A shape-shifting chameleon of an actor, Ranveer’s mastery over his craft has shown that he can dissolve himself on screen every single time to become the character that he is essaying. Ranveer feels he can’t limit himself to do the same thing over and over again and wants to present himself as breath-takingly refreshing every single time audiences see him on screen.

Ranveer says, “It’s a personal challenge that I throw at myself every single time I do a new character. That’s what excites me. I would feel a bit bored or jaded if I were to do the same thing over and over again. I want to make films that are memorable, that connect with people, like they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, they can applaud. That’s what I want to do. And I want to do more of it. And I want to keep doing it.”

Ranveer admits that never in his wildest dreams did he think that he could be a superstar in this industry.

His filmography proves that he is a top favourite of visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India’s operatic auteur who has cast him in his three back-to-back films, 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and the magnificent 'Padmaavat'.

All the directors who have worked with the three Khans like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Kabir Khan, have also collaborated with him.

He says, “I often remind myself that my chances were next to nothing. There was not an iota of chance of my getting my foot through the door to this insulated industry. It’s beyond my imagination that I work with some phenomenal people today. It’s been a good run. I’ve seen myself grow from the actor I used to be, and that growth and evolution is important.”

Ranveer adds, “It feels wonderful to have built this kind of equity, but it’s always about the next challenge for me. The process is the prize and I try to stay in the moment and celebrate that. I am fully ready and excited and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead.”

Ranveer has a stellar line up of projects that includes YRF’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

