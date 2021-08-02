'I've lost a fanbase but...': Shibani Dandekar on being trolled for supporting Rhea Chakraborty after SSR's death

Actress and television host Shibani Dandekar, who firmly stood by her close friend Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, says she has 'no regrets' about supporting her.

Shibani was at the receiving end of massive trolling and criticism after she spoke in support of the 'Chehre' actress.

However, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that she has made her peace with not being universally beloved, because that is an impossible standard to achieve.

Shibani said that she stood up for things that were right and said things that she needed to say but people haven’t reacted well to it.

Shibani admits she has lost a fanbase and followers for it but she said she can’t be apologetic for that.