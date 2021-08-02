'I've lost a fanbase but...': Shibani Dandekar on being trolled for supporting Rhea Chakraborty after SSR's death

Actress and television host Shibani Dandekar, who firmly stood by her close friend Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, says she has 'no regrets' about supporting her.
Shibani was at the receiving end of massive trolling and criticism after she spoke in support of the 'Chehre' actress.
However, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that she has made her peace with not being universally beloved, because that is an impossible standard to achieve.
Shibani said that she stood up for things that were right and said things that she needed to say but people haven’t reacted well to it.
Shibani admits she has lost a fanbase and followers for it but she said she can’t be apologetic for that.
Talking about the hate being swarmed at her for standing up for Rhea, Shibani said that it didn’t bother her at all as she was just being honest and as real as possible.
She added that she has absolutely no regrets and she is totally fine. The actress also said that she is doing the right thing and will continue to do.
In 2020, after the death of Sushant, Shibani had publicly condemned the media trial of Rhea. Sushant's family had also accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea had spent nearly a month in jail on a drugs-related charge.
Shibani has been a rather prominent face on Indian television – as a host and a talk show anchor. Meanwhile, she is currently in a relationship with actor Farhan Akhtar. The couple has been quite open about the same. Their pictures together on social media are a treat for the sore eyes of their fans.