‘I’ve gained weight, I’ve lost weight': Richa Chadha promotes self-love with an empowering video

Richa Chadha took to social media last evening with an impactful video speaking of the expectations the show business has towards actors.

In the past too, the actress has spoken with candour about her struggles, about an eating disorder.

She hinted in the video about gaining weight for Shakeela and the film not turning out right. But highlighted that it’s a part of the work she does much like any other performer.

From someone who dislikes advice, it is unlikely that the actress will want to give others advice on how she lost 15 kilos in 3 months.

She spoke of being in a happier place today of being content with herself, her body, focusing on herself and being “well and fit” instead of fitting into a cookie-cutter homogeneity.

Richa was last seen in the series 'The Great Indian Murder' alongside Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'The Great Indian Murder' is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup's famous novel, Six Suspects and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

She will next be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’. The film features the actor as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends -- played by her real-life partner Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money.

'Fukrey 3' is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, which also produces Prime Video series 'Inside Edge' starring Chadha.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:03 PM IST