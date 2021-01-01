'I’ve been cheated and lied to, waited for an apology': Anusha Dandekar on breakup with Karan Kundra

"My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love, we think we deserve. Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” she added.

Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.

Meanwhile, Karan refuted the breakup rumours whenever he was questioned by the media.

However, Anusha had taken a subtle dig at her former beau after a journalist asked her about his statement.

She wrote, “I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so-called information... it's sad that even in this devastating world crisis you want to make a spectacle of someone's life..."