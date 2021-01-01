'I’ve been cheated and lied to, waited for an apology': Anusha Dandekar on breakup with Karan Kundra

MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar has finally spilled the beans on her breakup with long-time boyfriend Karan Kundra.
In an elaborate social media post, Anusha wrote "Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes, I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive...You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again someday."
"My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love, we think we deserve. Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” she added.
Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.
Meanwhile, Karan refuted the breakup rumours whenever he was questioned by the media.
However, Anusha had taken a subtle dig at her former beau after a journalist asked her about his statement.
She wrote, “I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so-called information... it's sad that even in this devastating world crisis you want to make a spectacle of someone's life..."
