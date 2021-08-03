'I've been able to see him in a different light': Arjun Kapoor credits Janhvi and Khushi for better relationship with dad Boney

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently talked about how his bond with his father Boney Kapoor has grown in the last few years. He credited his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for the same.

Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney’s kids from his first marriage to Mona Shourie while Janhvi and Khushi are his children from his second marriage to late actress Sridevi.

After Sridevi's death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula stood beside their father and connected with Khushi and Janhvi at a more personal level.

Arjun feels that had it not been for his equation with Janhvi and Khushi, he would've 'never felt the need to reconnect with his dad at this level.'

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun said he had not lived with his father as much as he would have liked to. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor said that through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, he has now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him.