'It’s uncanny': Kangana Ranaut recalls shooting 'Thalaivii' assault scene during her Mumbai house demolition

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Thalaivii', recently narrated an interesting anecdote from the time of the shoot of the film.

In one of her interviews, the actress said that one incident on the sets of the film bears an uncanny resemblance with her own life.

In 'Thalaivii', Kangana essays the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa.

During an interaction with journalist Sreedhar Pillai, Kangana stated that it is 'uncanny' how at a time when they were shooting the scenes in which Jayalalitha was assaulted in the assembly, the Shiv Sena was 'breaking' her house.

She said that it was happening exactly around the same time and she felt like her real and reel life were clashing into each other.

In 1989, Jayalalithaa, the leader of the opposition and the first woman in the state to ever occupy that post, was assaulted in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. In that incident, Jayalalithaa’s saree was reportedly torn.

For those unversed, Kangana was at loggerheads with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government last year. The actress had accused them of demolishing a part of her home allegedly through unfair means.

Meanwhile, 'Thalaivii' will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by AL Vijay, it traces her journey of J Jayalalithaa as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month, 'Thalaivii' has set high hopes as the film's trailer managed to fuel the anticipation among audiences.

Post 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chehre', 'Thalaivii' would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

