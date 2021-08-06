It's time for 'Chak De India' part 2: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne tells Shah Rukh Khan

The Indian women's hockey team might not have won a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, but their run was nothing less than a fairytale and now the coach Sjoerd Marijne wants a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Chak De India'.

India suffered a defeat at the hands of Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday and after the game, SRK took to Twitter to congratulate Marijne and skipper Rani Rampal's side.

"Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory," SRK tweeted.

To his tweet, women's team coach Marijne replied, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say."