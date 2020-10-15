'It’s the #TeamBaan symbol!': Richa Chadha on being asked if she's joining Shiv Sena

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was recently asked if she's joining Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena, after a Twitter user pointed out that she's been using the symbol of bow and arrow extensively in her tweets. The 'Fukrey' actress clarified that it was the symbol of '#TeamBaan' and not the election symbol of Uddhav Thackeray's party.
On Thursday, a user asked the 'Masaan' actress: "R u going to join @ShivSena ? Off late, your tweet mentioning ShivSena Election Symbol."
Responding to the query, Richa tweeted, "Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol!"
In September, Richa had also posed the question “What is #TeamBaan?” on the microblogging site.
Well, here's what #TeamBaan stands for:
In the past couple of days, a hashtag - #TeamBaan - has appeared frequently on Twitter. It is also mentioned in the bio of some users, most prominently among them are AAP activist Ankit Lal and anonymous parody account ROFL Gandhi.
‘Team Baan’ is the Indian counterpart of K-pop stans, who can turn the social media tide within seconds and has marked a significant appearance on social media with its anti-BJP stance. However, there is no proof of its allegiance with any political party.
ROFL Gandhi's loyal followers call themselves Team Baan.
