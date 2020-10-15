'It’s the #TeamBaan symbol!': Richa Chadha on being asked if she's joining Shiv Sena

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was recently asked if she's joining Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena, after a Twitter user pointed out that she's been using the symbol of bow and arrow extensively in her tweets. The 'Fukrey' actress clarified that it was the symbol of '#TeamBaan' and not the election symbol of Uddhav Thackeray's party.

On Thursday, a user asked the 'Masaan' actress: "R u going to join @ShivSena ? Off late, your tweet mentioning ShivSena Election Symbol."

Responding to the query, Richa tweeted, "Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol!"