'It’s our day together, now and forever': Twinkle Khanna remembers dad Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary

On the 79th birth anniversary of superstar Rajesh Khanna his daughter and actress turned author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor alongside an unseen picture from her childhood.

Twinkle who shares her birthday with her father wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Last year, on Father's Day, Twinkle narrated a funny anecdote of how as a child she was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for Rajesh Khanna's birthday were actually for her.

"I would sit on the stairs; the December air sometimes cool enough to wear a sweater and watch the trucks filled with flowers entering the gate. They were of course, for him, but all of eight, I thought they were for my birthday," she shared.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.

On Tuesday, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi announced that he will bankroll a film based on the life of superstar Rajesh Khanna.

The producer has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'. The screen adaptation will be directed by Farah Khan, who will also script the film along with Gautam Chintamani. However, the casting of the film is underway.

Born Jatin Khanna, and affectionately called 'Kaka' by his industry friends, he was quite a complex personality, and unfortunately, misunderstood by many. The actor is known for delivering 17 mammoth blockbusters in succession, which resulted in mass hysteria, especially among his female followers, back in the 1970s.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:54 AM IST