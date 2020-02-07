It's official! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get hitched this December

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the headlines for their relationship. The couple has been dating for over two years and rumours of them tying the knot have been going around the tinsel town for quite a while now. However, it's finally official! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in December 2020 after the release of their much-awaited film, 'Brahmastra'.
According to film critic Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, Ranbir and Alia are getting hitched this winter, after the release of their sci-fi flick. After several delays, 'Brahmastra' team finally locked down a release date and announced that the first part of trilogy will release on December 4. Masand's column suggests that the couple are likely to get married after the release.
It also claims that the familes are already saving the dates and the preparations of Bollywood's biggest wedding in 2020 have already kick-started.
Earlier this week, the lovebirds were spotted at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. Kapoor clan's 'to-be bahu' arrived at the celebrations with Neetu Kapoor. Unseen pictures from the reception that are going viral on th internet prove that Ranbir-Alia are made for each other.
On the work front, the pair will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 'Brahmāstra: Part One' is the first in the trilogy and has been in the making for two years now. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)