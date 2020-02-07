It's official! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get hitched this December

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the headlines for their relationship. The couple has been dating for over two years and rumours of them tying the knot have been going around the tinsel town for quite a while now. However, it's finally official! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in December 2020 after the release of their much-awaited film, 'Brahmastra'.

According to film critic Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, Ranbir and Alia are getting hitched this winter, after the release of their sci-fi flick. After several delays, 'Brahmastra' team finally locked down a release date and announced that the first part of trilogy will release on December 4. Masand's column suggests that the couple are likely to get married after the release.

It also claims that the familes are already saving the dates and the preparations of Bollywood's biggest wedding in 2020 have already kick-started.