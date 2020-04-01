'It's no brain time': Urvashi Rautela trolled for 'copy pasting' review of Oscar 2020 winner 'Parasite

'Pagalpanti' actress Urvashi Rautela got trolled on Twitter for 'copy pasting' the review of Oscar winning movie, 'Parasite'.

From sharing recipes to their watch list, Bollywood celebs have been keeping fans updated about their quarantine period. Urvashi Rautela also took to her Twitter handle to share why loves the Oscar winning movie, 'Parasite'.

She wrote, "one thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn't skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love."