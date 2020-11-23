'It’s my body, my cleavage': Sona Mohapatra hits back at 'victim shamer' for mocking her #INeverAskForIt movement

Reacting to Sona's tweet, a section of netizens trolled her saying she wrote such things because she was hungry for publicity. Others could relate with what the singer said and shared their opinions and experiences on the same.

"Being an ex-cetian, I second that. 1st yr and You are supposed to be totally covered up. Seniors ogling at you. Male classmates having endless night discussions on your size and beauty. Some girls enjoyed the attention. Some like me always wondered why? #INeverAskForIt," commented a user.

"College campuses are abs the worst. They should have an orientation program or better, schools should have sex-ed classes on how to handle puberty and how harrassment is not manliness," suggested another user.

Reacting to a user who remarked about the singer doing "hot photo shoots showing full cleavage", Sona replied: "Cus it's my body, my cleavage Mr. Jay whoever. I do as I please with it."