'It's like me giving advice on how to be a star': Arbaaz Khan says Salman Khan gives 'worst' relationship advice

This season will have Salman Khan as the first guest.

Talking about the actor's appearance on the show, Arbaaz told IANS, "This time the season opener is going to be Salman, this is something we had pre decided. Last season we consciously didn't have him on the show for the simple reason that being his brother and since I was hosting for the first time I wanted to do a kind of show where I wanted him to be convinced that it's going to be something that he would be happy to be a part of. At that time, I felt if we ever had to go into a season 2, he would be like an ace for that season. Fortunately season 1 was well received. He saw it and really liked it and now he was more willing to be a part of this show than to be here just because I happened to be hosting it. It feels really good that he has come on board on the basis of really liking what he saw earlier."