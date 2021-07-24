'It's just erotica, not porn': Shilpa Shetty defends husband Raj Kundra amid arrest

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in connection with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's alleged business of pornographic films.

The statement was recorded at her residence in Juhu.

Raj was arrested on July 19 for allegedly financing pornographic films through apps. He has been remanded to police custody till July 27.

According to a report in MidDay, the actress is believed to have told the police that the video content is 'erotica' and not pornography.

She also maintained that her husband has nothing to do with the entire business and she is not aware of the existence of pornographic videos claimed by Mumbai police.

Shilpa said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on HotShot.