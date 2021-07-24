'It's just erotica, not porn': Shilpa Shetty defends husband Raj Kundra amid arrest

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in connection with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's alleged business of pornographic films.
The statement was recorded at her residence in Juhu.
Raj was arrested on July 19 for allegedly financing pornographic films through apps. He has been remanded to police custody till July 27.
According to a report in MidDay, the actress is believed to have told the police that the video content is 'erotica' and not pornography.
She also maintained that her husband has nothing to do with the entire business and she is not aware of the existence of pornographic videos claimed by Mumbai police.
Shilpa said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on HotShot.
Shilpa's statement was recorded after the cops suspected that she may have known about Raj’s business related to HotShot, where video content was uploaded.
The report further stated that Shilpa denied being involved in the production of the alleged pornographic videos.
Also, the Crime Branch has not found the actress to be directly linked with the coordination of people who shot the alleged pornographic videos by luring aspirants in the name of giving opportunities on leading OTT platforms.
Meanwhile, with her husband mired in the case, Shilpa has put up a brave face and made a fervent pitch for her film, 'Hungama 2', which was released digitally on Friday. Clearly, she doesn't want the controversy to singe the film's prospects.
Shilpa and Raj got married to each other in 2009. In 2012, they became parents to their first child Viaan. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.
