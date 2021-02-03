'It's just delayed': Karan Johar quashes reports of his upcoming film 'Takht' being shelved

This is because the filmmaker is currently occupied with three films - "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", “Liger”, and "Brahmastra.

Karan had earlier shared a small teaser video, which showed a golden throne and a voice over is heard saying: "Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka raasta apno ke taboot se hokar jaata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata toh shayad Hindustan ka itihaas kuch aur hota."

Last year, "Takht" came in the line of fire, after a controversial tweet by the film's writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus went viral.

The hashtag #BoycottTakht began trending on Twitter with netizens slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets.

According to reports, Hussain's locked Twitter account had tweets with phrases like "Hindu terrorists".

This isn't the first time Hussain had been condemned for his tweets. Earlier, a series of his tweets had surfaced in which he wrote: "I want to kill a person. Really."

Hussain, in another tweet, was also seen instigating violence and asking people to pick a fight, burn houses and even kill a man if there is a chance. He had reportedly also badmouthed Brahmins by calling them the root of all evils in the country.

“Takht” will mark Johar's return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".