'It's haram': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira receives flak from Muslims for tattooing

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has been exploring new things in her life, recently learnt how to make a tattoo.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made.

"Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career," she captioned the post.

Ira drew an anchor shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm.

