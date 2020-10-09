'It's haram': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira receives flak from Muslims for tattooing

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has been exploring new things in her life, recently learnt how to make a tattoo.
Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made.
"Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career," she captioned the post.
Ira drew an anchor shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm.
While social media users were quite impressed with Ira's inking skills, several Muslim netizens criticized her for engaging in tattooing as it is 'haram' in Islam.
A user wrote, "I just can't believe how u people keep your name Khan, Pathan, Syed and Hashmi... But u people are not Muslims, still people think that yall are Muslims hahhahhahaha it's really funny and on the same disgusting."
"How about your prayers? Don't you know that Allah forbids tattooing," asked a user.
A comment read: "What kind of Muslim you are? Tattoo is Haram in Islam. Don't you know this?"
For the uninitiated, tattooing is considered a sin by majority of Muslims as because 'involves changing the natural creation of God, inflicting unnecessary pain in the process.'
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'.
