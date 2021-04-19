'It's come home': Swara Bhasker's mother and cook test positive for COVID-19

Actor Swara Bhasker has informed that her mother and cook have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, Swara took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The actor further said that she is isolating in Delhi.
"It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people," her tweet read.
Swara has been staying with her family in Delhi ever since the outbreak of the last year.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that the national capital will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am on Monday as the second and more deadly wave of coronavirus showed little signs of slowing down.
On the professional front, Swara started off the first schedule of her next, Jahaan Chaar Yaar last month in Lucknow along with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.
Her co-star Meher also tested positive for COVID-19 following which the film’s shoot was suspended and the crew underwent tests.
Swara has also written two scripts, one of which is ready, and she wishes to take it on floors post Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She will also be seen in SheerKorma.
