'It's come home': Swara Bhasker's mother and cook test positive for COVID-19

Actor Swara Bhasker has informed that her mother and cook have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Swara took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The actor further said that she is isolating in Delhi.

"It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people," her tweet read.