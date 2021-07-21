'It's challenging and not easy on her': Angad Bedi on Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy

Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Neha and Angad are already parents to a daughter, Mehr.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Angad revealed that Neha's second pregnancy is challenging since she is pregnant again after almost 3 years.

However, he said that the actress is keeping her spirits high, adding her health is his priority.

The actor further stated that it is a different experience for Neha and she is working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind.

Angad and Neha are elated to bring in a new family member soon.