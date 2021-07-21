'It's challenging and not easy on her': Angad Bedi on Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy

Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Neha and Angad are already parents to a daughter, Mehr.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Angad revealed that Neha's second pregnancy is challenging since she is pregnant again after almost 3 years.
However, he said that the actress is keeping her spirits high, adding her health is his priority.
The actor further stated that it is a different experience for Neha and she is working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind.
Angad and Neha are elated to bring in a new family member soon.
The actor added that he and Neha had spoken about having another baby but they hadn't planned the second pregnancy. He also said that they didn’t know, it would be so soon. However, he said they are grateful that it has happened at the right time.
Neha and Angad shared the pregnancy news on Instagram on Monday with a family picture.
While Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."
Angad and Neha got married in 2018 and they often share pictures of their married life on social media. They welcomed daughter Mehr in the same year.
Neha has time and again raised awareness for pregnant women and new mothers.
On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film 'Devi.' She also judged the reality show 'Roadies.'
Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
