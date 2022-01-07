'It's been rough': Nora Fatehi pens a note after testing negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has tested negative for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thnak u for your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough! I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys."

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Nora had tested positive on December 28.

The spokesperson also clarified that the spotting pictures of the actress in circulation since December 29 were from an earlier event in the past and Nora stepped nowhere out after testing positive.

The actress also shared the news with her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid.. it has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently."

"Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am Working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," she added.

Recently, Swara Bhaskar, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, Kubbra Sait, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, and other Bollywood celebs tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor and others tested positve for COVID-19.

Friday, January 07, 2022