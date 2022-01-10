'It's been messing with my head': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals she fasted for 15 days after gaining 20 kgs

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted a series of photos on Instagram and penned a note about how she has been feeling lately.

Ira said she is 'pretty determined' to focus on her weight loss, adding that she fasted for 15 days to kickstart her attempt to lose weight.

The star kid is currently at Buchinger Wilhelmi, which is known for its fasting programme.

"I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self-motivation and self-image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head," she wrote.

"Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year," she added.

Loading View on Instagram

Ira has been vocal about her struggle with mental health and had been diagnosed with depression.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. After his divorce with Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They separated last year.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:26 PM IST