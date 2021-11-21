e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 more deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases at 347
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:16 PM IST

'It's an honour: Kartik Aaryan reacts to 'Dhamaka' being screened at IFFI 2021

Kartik Aaryan's 10th film, 'Dhamaka' was released on Netflix on November 19.
ANI
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is super happy as his latest release 'Dhamaka' will be screened at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday.

Excited about the screening, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "Its an honour. #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy. @iffigoa."

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' was released on Netflix on November 19.

It's Kartik's 10th film, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.

Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of 'Dhamaka'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Dhamaka review: This Kartik Aaryan-starrer streaming on Netflix leaves much to be desired Dhamaka review: This Kartik Aaryan-starrer streaming on Netflix leaves much to be desired

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:16 PM IST
Advertisement