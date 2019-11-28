It's an ambitious project and it will take some time: Soha Ali Khan on Ram Jethmalani biopic

Husband and wife Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had announced that they will be producing a biopic on a noted lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani. The couple had even met Jethmalani few years ago before his demise. But the film could not go on floor till today.

When Soha was asked about it, she says, “Kunal and I are very lazy when it comes to production. So we have only one film which we are doing that is biopic of Ram Jethmalani. We are very lucky to have Ronnie Screwvala with us and he will be right person to know when will start the project. But beyond that we have not thought about anything else about it. We have locked the first half of the script and working on the second half of it. It is an ambitious project and it will take time to start.”