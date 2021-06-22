'It's all relaxed and happy': Renee opens up on her equation with mom Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film 'Suttabaazi,' recently opened up about her equation with model Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating a few years ago and they are all things adorable. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Whether it's the captions they pen for each other or their adorable photos, Sushmita and Rohman have only been making the their fans fall in love with them.

During her recent interaction with ETimes, Renee talked about they spend time at home.

Renee, 21, said that they all might be in the same room and doing different things, like Alisah might be reading and she might be doing something else. She added that there are times when Rohman shares his experiences with them and they have discussions with Alisah about things happening around.