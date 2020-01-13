It’s a wrap for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah'

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have wrapped up the upcoming Vikram Batra biopic. The actor took to Instagram to share some photographs from their wrap up.
“And it’s a wrap! The universe has been so kind for giving me the chance to portray the real life hero of our Indian Army, Vikram Batra. And I couldn’t be happier to bring you his courageous life story. I want to thank each one of you for being a part of this amazing film. This 3 year long journey has been spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side. Watch out for our first look! ????,” Sidharth wrote on Instagram.
For the uninitiated, Vikram Batra was born in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. At the time of Kargil War, this unit received orders to move to Kargil. Eighteen days after this, on June 19, 1999, he was ordered to recapture Point 5140 in his first major battle. He defeated the enemy and gave out a triumphant war cry, “Yeh Dil maange more.” While leaving the base, his colleague lost his legs in an explosion. The war hero went back just to save him that’s when he was hit by the enemy’s bullet in his chest. He was martyred on the spot. He was honoured with Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the war.
Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is set for 2020 release.
