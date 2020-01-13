It’s a wrap for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah'

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have wrapped up the upcoming Vikram Batra biopic. The actor took to Instagram to share some photographs from their wrap up.

“And it’s a wrap! The universe has been so kind for giving me the chance to portray the real life hero of our Indian Army, Vikram Batra. And I couldn’t be happier to bring you his courageous life story. I want to thank each one of you for being a part of this amazing film. This 3 year long journey has been spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side. Watch out for our first look! ????,” Sidharth wrote on Instagram.